Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Analysts predict that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce sales of $3.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. AON reported sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year sales of $12.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AON.

Get AON alerts:

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.90.

Shares of AON traded down $4.61 on Tuesday, hitting $294.11. 881,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,518. AON has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in AON by 251.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $7,253,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 56.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AON (AON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.