Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 2,275.9% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

APMSF opened at $46.18 on Friday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

