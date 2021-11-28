Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a growth of 2,275.9% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
APMSF opened at $46.18 on Friday. Aperam has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17.
About Aperam
