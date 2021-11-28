Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,286 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

