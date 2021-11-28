Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $156.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

