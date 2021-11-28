Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 273 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $953.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,388,274. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

