Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 273 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 99.2% in the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $316,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $16,270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $755,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $953.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $766.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 350.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

