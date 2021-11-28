Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Down 14.5%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s share price was down 14.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.18 and last traded at $16.23. Approximately 4,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 169,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

AMTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $628.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $1,172,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 169,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.