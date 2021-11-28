APYSwap (APYS) Trading 14% Lower This Week

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 28th. APYSwap has a market cap of $4.11 million and $123,956.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00061714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.94 or 0.07466491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,339.17 or 1.00081193 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

