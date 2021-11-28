ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $39,890.19 and approximately $940.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ARAW has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00237533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00088911 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.