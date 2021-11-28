Arco Platform (ARCE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 29th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.61 million, a P/E ratio of -495.63 and a beta of 0.74. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arco Platform stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Arco Platform worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.