Ardagh Metal Packaging Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,958 call options on the company. This is an increase of 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 477 call options.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMBP opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

