Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires 300 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.57.

NYSE:MA opened at $324.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $318.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $312.38 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $30,195,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

