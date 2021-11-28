Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $49.02 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $49,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.64.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,246 shares of company stock worth $9,763,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $159.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.85 and a 52 week high of $166.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.