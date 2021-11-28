Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $58.61 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in WEX were worth $58,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WEX by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.57.

WEX opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.80 and a 12 month high of $234.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.