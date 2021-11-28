Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $63.78 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $63,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $250.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.77. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $257.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

