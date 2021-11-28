Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 220,400 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,206,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Pinterest worth $61,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 179.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pinterest by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Pinterest by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 461,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.72.

NYSE PINS opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $676,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,614 shares of company stock valued at $38,178,928 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.