Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.10

Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.10 and last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $637.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

In related news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,850 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Argan in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Argan by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Argan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Argan by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Argan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

