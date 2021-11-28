Argon Reaches Market Cap of $3.82 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Argon has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $922,021.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0537 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00061322 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00074576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00099650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.21 or 0.07430121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,464.14 or 0.99816022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,916,665 coins and its circulating supply is 71,210,025 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

