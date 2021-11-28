Arlington Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 201 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $219.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.24 and a 200 day moving average of $239.02. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.41 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

