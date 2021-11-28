Arlington Partners LLC Buys 350 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day moving average of $149.99. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $166.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

