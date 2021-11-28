Arlington Partners LLC Invests $51,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.86.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.02 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.