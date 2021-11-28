Arlington Partners LLC Invests $56,000 in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Shares of WH opened at $81.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.58 and a 52 week high of $89.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

