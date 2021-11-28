Arlington Partners LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

