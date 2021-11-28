Arlington Partners LLC Takes $66,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

NYSE CAT opened at $198.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.28 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.11 and its 200-day moving average is $211.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.