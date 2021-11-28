Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VO opened at $250.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.59 and its 200-day moving average is $242.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $197.80 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.