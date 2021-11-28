ATB Capital Lowers OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Price Target to C$2.65

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$2.65 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on OrganiGram and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.54.

Shares of OGI opened at C$2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$809.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.56 and a 52 week high of C$8.00.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

