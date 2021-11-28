ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.16

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.16 and traded as high as C$49.46. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$48.56, with a volume of 98,794 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$45.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.22.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

