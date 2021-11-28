Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $4.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,141 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 4.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.07. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.