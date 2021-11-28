Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 284 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International comprises 1.9% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 530.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

CHH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.11.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $144.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.90 and a 12-month high of $153.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 258.96% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $564,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total value of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,274 in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

