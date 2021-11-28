Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $229.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.82. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

