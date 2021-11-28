Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) versus Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Head to Head Comparison

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Aviva alerts:

This table compares Aviva and Midwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aviva $59.80 billion 0.32 $3.59 billion N/A N/A Midwest $10.58 million 5.52 -$12.44 million ($6.80) -2.30

Aviva has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aviva and Midwest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aviva 1 2 10 0 2.69 Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

Midwest has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.43%. Given Midwest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest is more favorable than Aviva.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Aviva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Aviva and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aviva N/A N/A N/A Midwest N/A -13.23% -1.20%

Summary

Aviva beats Midwest on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses. The Canada segment refers to the personal and commercial lines insurance products distributed through insurance brokers. The France segment consists of long-term and general insurance businesses. The Italy segment provides savings, investments, pension, and protection products to the life and non-domestic insurance markets. The Poland segment comprises of long-term business and general insurance business in Lithuania. The Other segment includes the long-term business operations in China, India, and Singapore; and life operations in Turkey. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.