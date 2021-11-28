AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get AZEK alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 517,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZEK (AZEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.