BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,100 shares, a growth of 943.0% from the October 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 594,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,407 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of BAESF stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

