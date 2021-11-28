Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.32.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $243.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.