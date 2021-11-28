Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 1.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 105,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 45.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock opened at $641.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $445.60 and a one year high of $673.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $590.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,843 shares of company stock worth $11,372,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

