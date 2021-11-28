Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.73, for a total transaction of $170,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $50,766.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock valued at $970,131. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

JBT opened at $163.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.