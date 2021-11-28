Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV opened at $75.18 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87.

