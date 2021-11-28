Ball Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Ball has increased its dividend by 64.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ball has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ball to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

BLL stock opened at $94.70 on Friday. Ball has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.19.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

