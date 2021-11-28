Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 29,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 76,135 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,927. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.