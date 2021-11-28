Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 15,393 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 683,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 92,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.