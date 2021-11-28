Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $79.62.

