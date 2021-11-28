Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.63 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 48,459 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.95 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.