Bangor Savings Bank Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $115.46 and a 1 year high of $151.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.