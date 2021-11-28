Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 10.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $460.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

