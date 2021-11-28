Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Telecom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXP opened at $83.53 on Friday. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $91.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.29.

