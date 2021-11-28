Bank of America Corp DE Buys 265,001 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

DRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

DRH stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.79.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

