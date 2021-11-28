Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.74 Million Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 854.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

NYSE CII opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

