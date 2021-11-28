Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.90 Million Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $6,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Covetrus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after buying an additional 145,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after purchasing an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 116,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,214,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $17.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.