Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.01 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,733 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 69,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $421,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STM opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

