Bank of America Corp DE Sells 47,745 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.06% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 666,671 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 869,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 347,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 68,569 shares during the period. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

